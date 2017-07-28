Reward of £100 to find memory card with precious family photos

Have your say

A £100 reward is being offered for the safe return of a memory card containing irreplaceable photographs.

The blue Sandisk SD memory card was lost in Portadown town centre on Tuesday, July 11, possibly around Magowan Buildings car park or the Academy hair salon.

The owner, who had taken the card out of the camera to have the photos developed, said it contains the only photos of her son’s graduation as well as of her daughter’s final days at primary school.

She said, “They are of great sentimental value.

“We have looked everywhere but have had no success so far.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone Heather on 07753429078.