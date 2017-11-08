A warning has been issued this morning throughout Northern Ireland for "a risk of ice and frost on roads".

The notice from the Department of Infrastructure adds: "Salting of the main routes likely to be affected was carried out overnight and this morning.

"Road users should take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads."

Meanwhile PSNI Roads Policing urge motorists "to exercise caution on the roads this morning due to reports of icy patches and fog".