Rose growing and gardening over 50 years

Portadown Gardening Society are celebrating 50 years of garden talks, flower shows and garden visits with a new booklet describing the activities of the society.

With Sam McGredy as the first president rose growing is an important part of this story in Portadown with three generations of the McGredy family involved in the business and with characters like Billy Douglas and Professor Knox the booklet covers this story and the activities of the society.

Other contributors include Neil Porteous of Mount Stewart garden looking ahead to the next 50 years, Paula Morgan of Orchard Pharmacy on the health benefits of gardening and a young person’s view of gardening today. An article covers the local council’s efforts to promote community gardening and allotments in Portadown

Covering 50 years of informing, educating and entertaining members this booklet will be on sale at Heather and Andrew White’s garden in Mullavilly on Saturday and Sunday, August 12-13, from 2 to 5pm.

This garden is open as part of the Ulster Garden Scheme.

For more details see www.portadowngardensociety.org or visit Facebook - UlsterGardensScheme, Twitter @UlsterGardensScheme or www.ulstergardensscheme.org.uk