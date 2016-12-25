Said she thought she hit a bollard

After reversing into a parked car a 37-year-old woman drove off without reporting the accident thinking she had hit a bollard.

Matgorzata Barbara Sobczak, whose address was given as Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, represented herself last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She pleaded guilty to three offences which happened on August 27 this year.

For failing to remain at the scene of an accident she was fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given five penalty points on her driving licnce.

Fines of £100 were imposed for failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

The court heard that the injured party parked her car at Rushmere shopping centre and when she returned later there was damage to her rear nearside bumper.

She was told that a dark coloured jeep had struck her vehicle before driving off.

She was given the vehicle’s registration number.

When police went to the defendant’s house they saw damage to her rear nearside bumper and she said she thought she had reversed into a bollard.

She added that if she had known she had caused an accident she would have remained at the scene.

Sobczak told the court that she was not aware she had hit someone else’s car but thought she had hit a kerb.