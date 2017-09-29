Sale and coffee for roof repair fund

Thomas Street Methodist Church is holding a ‘Mega Sale and Coffee Morning’ tomorrow (Saturday) in the Wesley Hall, Portmore Street, between 10am and 2pm.

Stalls include a bakery with home baking, new/nearly new clothes including Desigual, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack Wills and other designer labels, households goods, bric-a-brac, unused cosmetics/toiletries and fabric including heavy cotton and linen.

Refreshments will also be sold throughout the day.

Items for the sale can be left at the Wesley Hall tonight (Friday) between 7pm and 9pm for pricing.

Admission is £2 and proceeds are in aid of Thomas Street Methodist Church Roof Repair Fund.

Meanwhile, the Portadown Methodist Circuit series of harvest services continues in Derryanville Methodist Church this Sunday at noon and 7pm and on Monday at 8pm.