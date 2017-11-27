Salvation Army and SVDP Family Appeal to help less fortunate children

Hundreds of underpriveliged children and families in Lurgan and Craigavon are set to benefit from one of the largest and longest running Christmas present appeals in NI.

The Salvation Army and Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) have teamed up once more for the Family Appeal.

In Lurgan, Major Adam Morales says the aim of the Family Appeal is to make sure no child goes without a gift on Christmas morning, adding:”We’re grateful to the generosity and support of the public because without that support there would be no Family Appeal.”

Pauline Brown, regional manager for St Vincent de Paul in NI, said: “The Family Appeal is a vital part of our yearly calendar and really helps us meet the needs of children across Northern Ireland.”

Gift donations for children aged from newborn to 16 years can be made at any branch of The Salvation Army or SVP NI. All gifts must be new and unwrapped, and the appeal would welcome donations for older boys and girls such as gift tokens, board games, selection boxes, and toiletries. For more information go to Salvationarmy.org.uk/familyappeal

If you are eligible for support from the Family Appeal, contact Martin Stevenson, Community Worker, Lurgan Salvation Army on 3832 3222 for guidance notes and an application form.

The Salvation Army also invites you to share with them during this Christmas season at their services in Union Street in the morning at 11.15 and the evening at 6.30. You are particularly invited to share in the following: Toy Service, Sunday 3 December at 6.30pm. This is an opportunity to bring donations of toys for the Family Appeal and to share in lively Christian worship. Carol Service, on Sunday 17 December at 6.30pm.