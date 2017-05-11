Sam hoping to follow dad as unionist MP

Sam Nicholson, the Ulster Unionist candidate in the Newry-Armagh constituency, is attempting to follow in his father Jim’s footsteps as a Westminster politician.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor is a chartered architect, based in Armagh city, and sees himself as a young and enthusiastic election candidate who offers a fresh approach to politics.

His father Jim, before being elected to the European Parliament for the UUP, was the Westminster MP for Newry-Armagh in 1983-84.

“As an architect and a local businessman from a rural background I believe I have the both the experience and the skills which will help take care of the concerns that we all face day to day both urban and rural,” said Sam.

“This general election is extremely important for Northern Ireland and I am standing as a member of a strong Ulster Unionist team to get the best deal for our province during the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.”

Outside of politics, Sam is a keen athlete, having run three marathons for charity.

He is also a member of Armagh cricket and rugby clubs and a board member of Loughgall Football Club. He belongs to the loyal orders and is a member of Crosskeys Victoria flute band in Keady.