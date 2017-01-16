School children urged to enter Road Safety Quiz

Primary Schools across the ABC Council area are being urged to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz.

It will take place at Craigavon Civic Centre on Wednesday, February 1, from 10am.

The event, which is for P7 pupils, has been running for over 20 years and is organised by Road Safe NI, a leading road safety charity who promote awareness with primary school children.

The tablequiz will cover both road safety and general knowledge. Each school can send a team of four pupils.

The top two teams from each heat will progress to the NI Finals which will take place at the Fire and Rescue Training Centre, on February 20.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard said: “Road traffic collisions and their devastating consequences hit right at the core of our communities. Educating children and influencing attitudes and behaviours towards road safety is vital.

“I am delighted to support Road Safe NI in delivering this quiz and I would like to encourage primary schools to get involved.”

For an entry form please email info@roadsafeni.com.