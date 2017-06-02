School will operate as normal in September, say governors

The Board of Governors at Craigavon Senior High School has assured parents that the Lurgan campus of the school will operate as normal this September.

In a statement released today (Friday), the chairperson of the board said, “The Board of Governors of Craigavon Senior High School would like to assure parents and guardians of current and prospective pupils that the Lurgan campus of the school will operate as normal in September 2017.

“As highlighted in the Lurgan Mail article on May 31, 2017, the Education Authority is presently engaged in consultation with stakeholders.

“The Board of Governors continue to work closely with the Education Authority to ensure that the school is best placed to meet the needs of all its pupils.”