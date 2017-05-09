Seagoe Hotel set for major expansion under new owners

The Seagoe Hotel has been taken over by new owners who are planning to revamp and extend the Portadown venue over the next 24 months.

Linda Gilbert, who runs The Planters Tavern in Waringstown with husband Darren, said that along with business partner Neil Hamilton she is looking forward to “developing a fantastic wedding and hospitality venue for the area”.

Plans have already been granted for the hotel to add a further 24 bedrooms to the existing 34.

Before that, the hotel will be revamped, with improvements and upgrades.

Mrs Gilbert said, “We’re absolutely delighted to be embarking on this huge project.

“We intend to improve and upgrade the menus as well as going after more corporate businesses within the Seagoe industrial estate.

“We will improve our conference and meeting facilities and at the same time develop our wedding offerings to cater for everybody with a much better economy of service.”

She added that they also plan to improve and upgrade the bedrooms, followed by the wedding and function facilities.

“We will then put to use the planning permission after the hotel’s existing 34 bedrooms have been given a complete makeover,” she added.

The new owners will also expand their wine offering as well developing an excellent gin and whiskey menu - two growth areas,

This Friday, May 12, a number of past and present rugby starts are expected at the Seagoe for an evening with Rory Best, organised by Lurgan Rugby Club, which will raise money for club funds and local charities.