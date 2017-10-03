Second attack on church

A church in Gilford has been targeted by vandals for the second time in two months.

The latest incident at St Paul’s Parish Church of Ireland, Dunbarton Street, took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday when a wheelie bin was set alight.

In August, roof tiles of the church hall were vandalised causing interior damage to fixtures and fittings.

Constable Slevin said, “Police would like to urge people in the community to report any persons in the area and also to appeal to parents to know where their children are and question any suspicious behaviour, particularly at this time of year as we approach the Halloween season when young ones will no doubt be experimenting with fireworks etc.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 644 of 01/10/2017 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.