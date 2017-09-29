Section of Northway to close from this evening

Resurfacing work will be continuing this evening (Friday) on the Northway in Portadown.

The Portadown-bound lane from Kernan Loop to Joseph Street will be closed from 7pm until 6am tomorrow (Saturday).

Traffic will be diverted via Kernan Loop/ Carn Roundabout, Seagoe Road, Bridge Street and Joseph Street re-joining Northway at the Asda junction.

Craigavon-bound traffic will be unaffected.

The Department for Infrastructure estimates there will be delays of 5-15 minutes and advises motorist to leave extra time for their journeys.