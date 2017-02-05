Seen fighting with another man in the street om Christmas Eve

An 18-year-old man who was fighting in the street on Christmas Eve was fined £75 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on December 24 at 12.45am police saw the defendant, James Milner, Highfields Avenue, Newry, fighting with another man outside the Coach nightclub in Banbridge.

The other man ran away but Milner was arrested for disorderly behaviour. He claimed that the other person started it.

A barrister representing the defendant said he would apologise to the court for his behaviour. He explained Milner had been out with friends and the person he was fighting with had got into their group. The other person did not make a complaint.