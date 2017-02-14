SF: More social houses needed in Upper Bann

Sinn Fein has called for urgent action on social housing in Upper Bann as figures show those presenting as homeless has spiralled by 5.8%.

John O’Dowd, who is standing in the Upper Bann consituency, said figures released by the Department of Communities showed a 5.8 per cent increase in people presenting as homeless

And he said this shows the need for additional social housing.

Mr O’ Dowd said: “This highlights once again the need for additional social houses to be built.

“In the last recorded quarter 4,924 people presented as homeless.

“Thirty five per cent of those who presented were single males between the ages of 26 to 59 and 32 per cent were families,” said the former Stormont minister.

“People seeking assistance with housing are one of the most common enquires to our constituency office - there is clearly a demand for social housing in Upper Bann in both rural and urban areas,” he said.

“Sinn Féin has met with the Housing Executive and were due to meet the Housing Minister to lobby for more investment needs to be put into new builds in Upper Bann; but unfortunately Minister Paul Givan cancelled the meeting.”

Mr O’ Dowd said: “Housing providers and the Minister need to invest in social housing in Upper Bann; across rural and uraban areas.

“It is something we will continue to actively work on,” said Mr O’Dowd.