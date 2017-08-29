SF welcome for major GAA clubs’ projects

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle has welcomed ‘great developments’ for two top GAA clubs in Lurgan.

He said: “The fantastic new changing and training building at the Francis Street home of Clan na Gael is a magnificent achievement for the club.

“The new state-of-the-art facilities are a very welcome development for the club and are the culmination of years of hard work by everyone at the club.

“This news and the news that St Paul’s are planning a new seated stand at their pitch in Taghnevan shows the strength of both clubs.

“They are both part of the fabric of the community and, in this part of Lurgan, both clubs offer terrific opportunities for our children and young people. Hopefully the news from both the Clans and St Paul’s will be the start of new chapters for both clubs, both on and off field.”