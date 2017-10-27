SF welcomes commitment to improve residents’ conditions during scheme

Sinn Fein has welcomed commitments by the NI Housing Executive to improve residents’ conditions during housing upgrade scheme.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd and North Lurgan community worker Michael Tallon met the Executive to discuss the ongoing bathroom and kitchen replacement scheme in Ennis Tarry and Tarry drive.

Mr O’Dowd described the meeting as ‘positive and constructive’ adding that he now expects them to take on board the issues we raised. “I am hopeful lessons will be learnt from the sometimes poor experience of residents who have had their home’s refitted.

“While of course ourselves, along with residents, welcome the improvements being carried out in the area the fact that residents are not being decanted means their living conditions during completion of the work have, at times, been unsatisfactory.

“The Housing Executive have committed to ensure everything that can be done to improve the conditions of residents while the work is ongoing will be done.

“They have also committed to work with the local community and elected representatives to iron out the problems. The scheme will move into the Lurgantarry estate in due course and, with young families in situ, we emphasised to them that the highest standards of health and safety must be observed.

“For our part we will continue to monitor the situation and ensure no corners are cut.”