Shock as 15-year-old girl dies suddenly

Police have confirmed they are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl in the Portadown area last night (Saturday).

It is understood she died after becoming unwell in the woodland area of Corcrain.

UUP Westminster candidate David Simpson described the scene this morning as “one of tragedy and devastation”.

He said, “My thoughts and prayers are very much with the young girl’s family this morning following her tragic passing last night.

“To hear of a life having ended in such circumstances is horrific for her family and friends. A young girl with so much potential and life ahead cut down so early.”

He added, “I have been working with statutory agencies to bring about investment in this area to help transform it and to help with youth intervention. I have spoken to the PSNI and youth agencies to ensure we have support services for those who require immediate counselling and feel this great loss.”

Councillor Louise Templeton said, “We are all in a state of shock this morning as the news is filtering through of the young girl who lost her life last night in the Corcrain area.

“My heart goes out to this young girl’s family and they are very much in my thoughts and prayers as they try to deal with this horrendous news.

“I want to reach out to the young people who were in the area last night and did what they could to help in what was very frighting and traumatic circumstances.

“Please come forward with any information that may help the family as they attempt to reconcile what has happened.”

A police spokesperson said there are no further details at this time.