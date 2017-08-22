Shock at death of teenage boy

A teenage boy has died suddenly in Portadown.

It is understood the 16-year-old was found in the Brownstown Road area today (Tuesday).

Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances.

Local political representatives have expressed their shock and sadness at the news.

Councillor Louise Templeton said she was “devastated” for the family and friends of the teenager.

MLA Jonny Buckley expressed his shock and sympathy and said his thoughts and prayers were with the family at this difficult time.

A police spokesperson said a postmortem examination will be carried out in due course.