Shoplifting spree for pair

Two women who travelled from Dublin and engaged in a shoplifting spree which involved thefts in Lurgan were given suspended prison sentences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

At a previous court Margaret O’Reilly (58), Remount, Lusk, Dublin, pleaded guilty to four thefts.

She stole electrical goods, cosmetics, home ware and clothing worth £500 from Tesco in Lurgan on July 10.

On the same date she stole clothing worth £200 from TK Maxx, curtains and a picture frame valued at £110 from McEvoy’s Drapery Store, Monaghan Street, Newry, and speakers, jewellery and soft drinks worth £100 from B and M Bargains, Merchant’s Quay, Newry.

Last week’s court heard that police, investigating thefts from a number of shops, stopped a vehicle in which the defendant was travelling in Tandragee.

Stolen items were found in the car and all the goods were recovered.

When cautioned O’Reilly said: “Aye it was me alone.” She had no record in this jurisdiction but had previous offences in the Republic of Ireland.

A barrister representing her said she had a limited record in the south and that a £1,000 cash surety had been lodged with the court.

District Judge Eamonn King said this was ‘obviously a shoplifting spree’ involving the defendant and others.

He told the defendant that she took a chance to come up from Lusk hoping not to be caught and if caught she would ‘get a rap on the knuckles’ and that would be the end of it.

Judge King fined her £1,000, with the money to be paid by the sum lodged in court, and sentenced her to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

“You were helping yourself to property which didn’t belong to you,” he added.

At the same court Margaret Maughan (32), Cainelea, Swords, Dublin was also sentenced.

She had admitted stealing electrical goods, a television, home ware and clothing to the value of £600 or thereabouts belonging to Tesco, Lurgan on July 10 this year.

Maughan was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.

Judge King said maybe this would persuade her ‘not to come back up here for a shoplifting enterprise’.

Also at the previous court Christopher O’Reilly (30), Cainelea, Swords, Dublin, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence at Portadown Road, Tandragee on July 10 this year.

Last week for the no insurance offence he was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points while a £25 fine was imposed for not having a licence.