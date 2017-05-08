Shots fired at house in Lurgan

A man suffered a cut to his neck after two shots were fired at a house in Lurgan last night (Sunday, May 7)?

The incident happened in the Ashleigh Crescent area, just off the Avenue Road, around 10.45pm.

Two shots were fired through the living room window.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart condemned the attack: "My thoughts are with all those involved particularly the young man injured.

"I am thankful that he has been discharged however the entire event must be highly traumatising for all involved.

"To have a home targeted in this way is worrying for the entire community. Ashleigh Crescent is a quiet residential area and residents are shocked at this turn of events. I would condemn this attack and this type of reckless activity.

"I have been liaising with the PSNI throughout the night and will be meeting them this morning. They are following a line of enquiry but are appealing for the publics help. I would encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI, confidentially or via the 101 number. Thankfully this morning we are not dealing with a fatality. These gunshots could have killed."