Shouted and swore at police

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to a total of four months in prison when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Adrian John Hughes, Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on January 27 this year at 11.40pm the defendant and another male were seen in Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

Both covered their faces and tried to leave the area quickly so they were searched.

Hughes appeared to be intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet. He started to shout and swear loudly at police and despite receiving a warning he continued.

His solicitor said Hughes had ongoing health problems.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, pointed out he was the subject of a suspended sentence for the same type of behaviour one year earlier.

For the disorderly behaviour offence she imposed a two month prison sentence and ordered Hughes to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She also invoked two months of suspended sentences hanging over the defendant to run consecutively making a total of four months in custody.

Later in the court Hughes was released on his own bail of £250 to appeal against the sentencing.

Conditions of his bail are that he is not to enter any licensed premises and he is not to consume or possess intoxicating liquor.