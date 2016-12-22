Simpson sends his Christmas message

A random act of kindness could mean so much to those families facing Christmas with heavy hearts.

Upper Bann MP David Simpson made the point in his Christmas message and he reflected on the events of 2016: “This is always a good time to reflect on the year past but also to set oneself new challenges as I continue to represent the people of Upper Bann locally and at Westminster.

“This was a year which saw the centenary anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. I want to pay tribute to those that made the ultimate sacrifice 100 years ago but also to all the local groups and organisations who have volunteered to remind us of the freedom we enjoy today.

“I attended many events and each time was greatly moved by the history which has afforded us a great knowledge that our generation and those to come should never forget and be ever thankful.

“There are families facing this Christmas with a heavy heart as they are reminded of loved ones and empty seats at the table. I would reach again and lean on the the generosity of the people of Upper Bann and ask that we all remember those that are alone this Christmas. A random act of kindness can mean so very much.

“I turn to our emergency service teams, hospitals, doctors, nurses, firefighters and our police force who will continue to protect us over the holiday period. Many of whom who will miss out on the opportunity of being at home on Christmas Day. On behalf of the people of Upper Bann we thank you for your dedication for caring for others.

“As we reflect on the year I would also ask that we take a moment to remember the true meaning of Christmas and celebrate the birth of the Son of God.

My wife Elaine and I would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and Peaceful and Prosperous New Year.”