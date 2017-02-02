Sinn Féin councillor stands down

Portadown Sinn Féin councillor Gemma McGibbon (nee McKenna) is standing down from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

However, she said she will continue to play an active role within the party and the community.

Mrs McGibbon, who has represented the Portadown area for almost six years, said, “I have spent most of my twenties as a local councillor. It has been a privilege to represent the people of Portadown; working both with them and on their behalf. I have enjoyed my time as a councillor.

“I am thankful to the party who have supported me in my role as a councillor and have given me numerous opportunities: during that time, I was group leader and chair of several committees. I also appreciate their support in making this difficult decision to step down from electoral politics.”

She added that over the past number of years Sinn Féin had campaigned successfully for funding for several key projects in the town including Curran Street, the People’s Park, St Mary’s Youth Cub, Tír na nÓg and the Portadown linkages project.

“I am proud to have played a small role alongside my party colleagues and community groups in ensuring Portadown moves forward and receives the regeneration it deserves. There is still work to be done,” she said.

“I wish my party colleagues success in their endeavours and will continue to work alongside them.”