Six injured in crash on Lurgan High Street

Six people have been treated for injuries at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Lurgan High Street.

Fire crew from Lurgan were called to the scene of the road traffic collision just after 6.30pm last Sunday (May 7).

Firefighters administered first aid to six casualties, half of whom had to be later taken to hospital by ambulance.

The other three attended hospital as well, but it is understood they were well enough to make their own way there.

A statement from the Fire Service said: "NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at High Street, Lurgan.

"Firefighters administered First Aid to six casualties at the scene.

"Three casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance; the other casualties attended hospital using their own transport. Fire crew from Lurgan station attended the incident."