Six month ban for uninsured driver caught out on CCTV

A six month driving ban was imposed on a 20-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Adam Potts, Pine View Court, Gilford, was also fined £300 for driving without having insurance on April 13 this year.
For not having a driving licence he was fined £100 and banned for six months.
The court heard he was seen on CCTV at the Bridge Street service station in Portadown putting petrol in a car.
He had no licence or insurance and had a record.
Mr Gabriel Ingram representing Potts said his client was now in a relationship and was going to be a father for the first time.
He added that Potts was actively seeking employment.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.