Six month ban for uninsured driver caught out on CCTV

A six month driving ban was imposed on a 20-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Adam Potts, Pine View Court, Gilford, was also fined £300 for driving without having insurance on April 13 this year.

For not having a driving licence he was fined £100 and banned for six months.

The court heard he was seen on CCTV at the Bridge Street service station in Portadown putting petrol in a car.

He had no licence or insurance and had a record.

Mr Gabriel Ingram representing Potts said his client was now in a relationship and was going to be a father for the first time.

He added that Potts was actively seeking employment.