SLIDESHOW: Book a first class ticket to Air Waves Portrush 2017

You’ll be assured of a first class experience at Air Waves Portrush with a range of hospitality packages on sale now.

The spectacular event, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, returns to the resort on September 2 and 3 with a fabulous mix of aerial entertainment, ground activities, STEM Careers and Education Village and family fun.

Lily Lyons and Alex Ostropytskyy- Villchis from St Patricks Primary School in Portrush get ready to welcome Air Waves Portrush 2017.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

As the largest free air show on the island of Ireland, this year’s event promises to deliver an action packed weekend.

Businesses, families and aviation enthusiasts can ensure they have the best view of the action by booking a hospitality package now.

The ever popular Silver Wings Chalet (adult only) located at the Salmon Fisheries is a bespoke experience set directly under the central flight line of action. Ideal for photographers, enthusiasts and thrill seeking visitors, it has proved to be the picture-perfect setting to take in all the action while enjoying first class hospitality.

An all-inclusive package includes an exclusive opportunity to meet the pilots, allocated car parking, a tailored buffet lunch with afternoon refreshments and a cash bar. Or why not relax in the outdoor enclosure and browse through a complimentary souvenir programme. This year, guests can avail of FREE whiskey tasting with Bushmills Distillery (Saturday only) and a chance to win some bespoke prizes, all for the special price of £65 per person, per day.

An exciting new addition to this year’s programme is the Lancaster Lodge Sunday Family Experience based at East Strand Portrush. Here you can entertain guests with a choice of hot and cold buffet in an exclusive indoor hospitality environment, with private garden viewing area and cash bar, treats for the children as well as a souvenir programme and VIP car parking. Tickets cost £60 per person per day or a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) is available for £150 + VAT. Pre allocated tables are also available for up to 10 guests priced at £500 per table + VAT.

So far the confirmed flying line-up includes the ever popular Red Arrows, who will take to the skies on Saturday and Sunday. It’s set to be a display to remember as Air Waves favourite Red Ten, Mike Ling and two of the display pilots will perform in Portrush for the last time in 2017. Three of the much-loved aerobatic display team Wing Commander Martin Higgins, Squadron Leader Mike Ling and Squadron Leader David Montenegro have flown an amazing 23 seasons with the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. Spectators will also be treated to a fantastic line up of aircrafts including the astounding little Pitts Special, the Typhoon, Catalina, MiG-15, RAF Tutor and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Tickets for Silver Wings are available from Coleraine Visitor Information Centre by ringing 028 7034 4723 or email colerainevic@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk, or Portrush Visitor Information Centre portrushvic@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk 028 7082 3333.