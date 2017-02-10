Slurry tanker crashes into property

A slurry tanker crashed into a garden at a house on the Belfast Road, Glenavy on Friday afternoon.
The road was closed whilst the vehicle was removed and there were no serious injures reported.
The Belfast Road was opened a short time later.
