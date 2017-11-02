Social housing plan welcomed

Plans for 12 new social housing apartments on the Garvaghy Road have been welcomed by Sinn Fein and the SDLP.

It is understood the apartments, which are being built by South Ulster Housing Association (SUHA), will be located at 148 Garvaghy Road, behind the shops.

Letters have been sent out to neighbouring residents and a public consultation will be held on Thursday, November 9 at 5pm in Portadown Town Hall.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said, “Sinn Féin have been lobbying for many years for more social housing in this area and while we have had some success with the development at nearby Curran Street we have always contended that more housing was needed.

“The planned provision of six two-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom wheelchair apartments is very welcome and we will be engaging with SUHA on the design etc. of the development to ensure it brings benefits to the new residents and the area.”

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the proposal builds on the success of SDLP housing ministers in bringing new homes to the area.

She said, “The SDLP has been at the very front of efforts to deliver more social housing in the Garvaghy Road area.

“We’ve had success securing the Curran Street development and there’s no reason we can’t see more homes built here for families who want to live, work and set down roots in Portadown.”

She encouraged local people to take advantage of the consultation period.

Cllr Paul Duffy also encouraged residents to attend the consultation event and said Sinn Fein had asked for it to be moved to a community facility in the area to allow as many people as possible to attend.