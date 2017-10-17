Some council facilities remain closed today

While most services provided by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council are back to normal, some are still closed.
The Council said all facilities and services are now ‘fully operational’ with the exception of the following due to debris/fallen trees/branches:
Bins: We will continue to provide an update on affected areas throughout the day
Waves Leisure Centre: The swimming pool is closed until further notice
It is understood panes of glass broke during the storm in the pool hall.
The rest of the leisure centre remains open.
All parks and open spaces: Restricted access is in operation, people are advised to be cautious
Scarva Public Park: Remains closed until further notice
Lurgan Park: Remains closed until further notice
Loughgall County Park: Bridle Path remains closed until further notice
Silverwood Golf Course, Craigavon: Closed until further notice
Kinnego Marina: Pathways remain closed
