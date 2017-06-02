Some park entrances closed today

A number of entrances to Lurgan Park have been closed today (Friday) ahead of Lurgan Show tomorrow.

Gates at the golf club, Demesne Avenue and Avenue Road will be open between the normal hours of 7am-10pm.

All other gates will be closed during the day and will reopen at 7pm.

There have been reports of members of the public turning up at a number of entrances, only to find them locked.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said the closures were to allow the park to be set up for the annual show, and that the details were set out in a public notice placed in the Lurgan Mail.

The notice also points out there will be an admission fee to the park for the show day from 9am-5pm.