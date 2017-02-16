Somme DVD to be launched

The Ancre Somme Association will launch their highly anticipated DVD entitled “Remembering the Somme” tonight (Thursday).

The invitation only launch is at 7pm in Craigavon Civic Centre and will be hosted by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Paul Greenfield.

Chairman of the Association, Mark Jameson said receiving funding from ABC Council had enabled them to fulfil their aim of producing a documentary film that would mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme by looking into the past through the perspective of today’s generation.

Mark went on to say: “The film, overall, will show the importance of commemoration and showing respect towards the many that died during this brutal but poignant battle. It’s hoped that this film can be used to help educate and inform as well as create a lasting legacy regarding the Battle of the Somme.”

Deputy Lord Mayor Greenfield acknowledged role of the association playing in keeping “the memory of our fallen alive”.

Speakers at this event will include Mr David Martin (historian and Honorary President Ancre Somme Association), Ms Carol Walker (Director Somme Museum) and Lt Col Ant Maher (Chairman, London Irish Rifles, NI Branch).

Due to the high level of interest the Association has had to limit the launch to invite only. For details on obtaining an invitation see the Association’s website www.ancresommeassociation.co.uk