Spar colleagues pay tribute after popular teenager loses cancer battle

Staff at the Chalet Spar in Portadown have been paying tribute to their colleague and friend Paul Nesbitt who has died at the age of 19.

The Tandragee teenager, who passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer, was described as a “real character”.

He had worked at the Armagh Road store for four months before being diagnosed with the disease around eight months ago.

Duty manager Sandra Ogle said, “Everybody loved him. Every single day when he was off the customers were asking about him.

“He was so keen to learn and he used to keep in touch and come back to work between treatments.

“When we changed from Costcutter to Spar Paul only had the old uniform and he got me to order him the new one. It’s been sitting upstairs for him. Nobody else will be getting it now.”

She added, “I have cried from Thursday. He will be really missed by staff and customers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s family at this sad time.”

Not long before his diagnosis, Paul was awarded ‘colleague of the month’, of which he was very proud.

Paul, who lived at Knockview Drive, was the son of Trevor and Doreen and brother of Glen, Ryan and Stuart.

His funeral service will take place in Tandragee Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Sunday) at 2pm followed by a private interment at Kernan Cemetery.