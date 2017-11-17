Special guest at carol concert

Soprano Elizabeth Ross is this year’s guest soloist at the annual Christmas Carols from St Mark’s concert on Friday, December 1 at 8pm.

This will be the 20th such concert performed jointly by Portadown ladies and Male Voice choirs and promises to be a wonderful feast of Christmas music.

The benefitting charities this year are The Abby Harding Memorial Foundation and Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Programme.

Admission is by programme costing £10 and are available from choir members and Winnie’s Newsagents, Woodhouse Street.

Guest organist at the event is Richard Campbell and the conductor is Gordon Speers.