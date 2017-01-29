Speed said to be ‘horrendous’

A motorist who drove at ‘a horrendous speed’ in a 40mph zone in Lurgan was banned from driving for four weeks last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Shea Casey (23), whose address was given as Brookefield Meadows, Banbridge.

At the court he pleaded guilty himself to excess speed on July 18 last year.

The court heard that at 12.17pm he was detected travelling at 82mph in a 40mph zone on the Gilford Road, Lurgan.

A public prosecutor said that because of the speed and his previous convictions the matter could not have been dealt with by a fixed penalty.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was ‘a horrendous speed’.

She fined Casey £200, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him from driving for four weeks.