Speeded up through light

Although he had ample time to stop a 27-year-old man speeded up and drove through a red light in Lurgan.
Robbert Martin, Mount Street, Dromore, was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign on April 17 this year.
He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that a police mobile patrol was travelling in High Street, Lurgan in the direction of Craigavon.
As they approached a traffic light it changed from amber to red and a car which was 15 metres back sped up and drove through the red light although it had ample time to stop.
District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction.
She said that the defendant had written to the court saying that he thought he had time to get through the yellow light.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.