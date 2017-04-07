St Paul’s GFC receives £50,000

St Paul’s GFC in Lurgan has received £50,000 funding to help improve their facilities and their local environment.

The funding will be used to install an outdoor gym, put a 60 seater covered stand in place and introduce 1km of native hedgerow.

Under the banner of Taghnevan Sports Ltd, the facility aims to enhance the local environment, support community development and improve life for local residents.

The funding has been released through the Alpha Programme, a popular funding initiative designed to improve a diverse range of community and environmental regeneration projects.

The Alpha programme was established in 2008 by Alpha Resource Management, which is a dedicated waste management and renewable energy company within the Lagan Group.

It distributes funding through the Landfill Tax Credit Scheme in order to enhance community facilities and wildlife habitats within a 15 mile radius of Mullaghglass Landfill site on the outskirts of Lisburn.

To date over £4m has been invested in 122 projects, all designed to make a positive environmental impact and cultivate community led initiatives. A wide range of sports clubs, community gardens, play areas and other environmental regeneration projects have benefitted over the years.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council also received £46,625 towards a wildlife garden in Moira Demesne.