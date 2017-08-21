St Ronan’s College continues to secure success for pupils

Have your say

St Ronan’s College has celebrated a third year of successful A level results, cementing a very positive inspection report hailing its achievements.

Many students have achieved outstanding results including A* and A results in three or more subjects with a high percentage of our pupils attaining A* – C passes in all three subjects.

High achievers at A level include Oran Creery AAA studying History and Politics at QUB (Tannaghmore PS), Fiona O'Hagan A*A*A* studying Actuarial Science at QUB, Oliver McConville AAAB studying Pharmacy at QUB (St Johns PS Gilford), Conall O'Hagan A*AA studying Finance at QUB (St Francis PS). Students are pictured with Mrs Corkey, Principal, Mrs Jordan, Acting Vice-Principal, and Mrs Bradley, Director of Post-16.

The majority of students are already placed in the courses of their choice.

The College celebrates 95% of Year 14 pupils achieving pass grades in two or more A Levels and out of 434 results (A*-U), 80% were C or above.

Equally gratifying were the 100% A*-C grades achieved by students in Art & Design, Engineering, Geography, Applied ICT, Irish, Music, Religious Studies and Sports Studies. More than 90% of students sitting Business Studies, Applied Business, History, Home Economics and Maths achieved A*-C grades.

High achievers at A level include Oran Creery AAA studying History and Politics at QUB (Tannaghmore PS), Fiona O’Hagan A*A*A* studying Actuarial Science at QUB, Oliver McConville AAAB studying Pharmacy at QUB (St John’s PS Gilford), Conall O’Hagan A*AA studying Finance at QUB (St Francis’ PS). Anna Daggett A*AA studying Management with Marketing in University of Leeds (Tannaghmore PS)

Fiona OHagan is pictured with Principal, Mrs Corkey. A former pupil of St. Patricks Derrynoose / St. Teresas PS, Fiona achieved 3 A* grades at A level and is going to study Actuarial Science in Queens University, Belfast.

Celebrating success at A level are: Meabh Adams ABB (St. Francis’ PS); Sheelin Breen ABC (St. Patrick’s PS Derrymacash); Katie Catney A*BB (St. Patrick’s PS Magheralin); Connie Callaghan AABB (Tannaghmore PS); Marc Comiskey CCD (St. Francis’ PS); Anna Conway AAB (St. Patrick’s PS Derrymacash); Catherine Dummigan AAB - (St. Francis’ PS); Grace French AAB (St. Francis’ PS); Thomas French AAB (Tannaghmore PS); Kielam Harvey AAB (Tannaghmore PS); Niamh Heaney AAB (St. Colman’s PS/St. Patrick’s PS Magheralin); Aimee Keenan AAB (Tannaghmore PS); Rebekah Loughran AABC (St. Mary’s PS Derrymore); Roisin Magee CCC (St. Teresa’s PS); Roland Mulholland AAB (Tannaghmore PS); Caitriona Palmer AAB (Tullygally PS); Stephen Ross ABB; Eadaoin Ward AAB (St. Francis’ PS); Shannon Wylie A*AB (St. Mary’s PS Derrymore); Christopher Conway AAB, Alana Doran AAC (Tannaghmore PS), Gemma Haire A*AB (St. Joseph’s PS Crumlin, Lauren Hendron AAB, Aine Judge ABC – Tannaghmore PS, Caitlin Seeley AAC – St. Francis’ PS; Celebrating success at AS level are: James Creaney ABC; Michaela Doyle ABC; Jack Haddock A*AC; Joseph Lavelle AAAB; Fionnuala Lennon AAAB; Niall Loney A* BC; Niamh Magennis AAD; Niamh McAliskey AAA; Cana McCavigan AAC; Kara McDonald AAAC; John McMorrow AAB; Rioghan Meehan ABC; Oisin Skelton BBC; Cait Towe AAC; Elliman Katie AAA; Desmond Fox AAAC; Heaney Caoimhe AAA; Andrew Johnston ABBC; Lavery Ethan AAC; McCann Jack AAA; Leah McCorry A*BD; McGeown Ellie AAD; McKinstry Hannah AACD; Quinn Orla AABC; Scullion Grainne AAE’