Stamp fair to make its mark

Stamps, postcards, badges, medals and other memorabilia will be on display at the annual Portadown Stampex and Collectors Fair.

It will be held tomorrow (Saturday) in Portadown Town Hall.

A number of dealers from all parts of the province and some from the South of Ireland will be in attendance selling a wide range of items.

There will also be special displays of stamps, covers and postcards to celebrate various Royal and World War One anniversaries as well as a wide variety of other displays from members’ collections.

Those attending are encouraged to bring along any collectables they may wish to have identified or valued free of charge by the dealers in attendance.

Admission to the event is free of charge and it runs from 9am to 3pm.