Stole bottle of vodka from Lidl store

A man with previous convictions for theft was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for stealing a bottle of vodka.

Slawomir Stanislaw Tyras (46), Parkview Court, Lurgan, admitted the theft of the alcohol valued at £12.99 from Lidl on July 25 last year.

A defence barrister said the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence and had a difficulty with alcohol. He explained Tyras was not completely abstinent but was trying to manage his drinking through his employment. He worked as a driver and can’t drink and drive as he would risk his job.

The barrister said the defendant just walked into the store and out again with the alcohol, which was fit for re-sale, and was asleep in his car when police found him. In the pre-sentence report Tyras was assessed at a low risk of re-offending.

The lawyer said if his client stayed in employment it would minimise his alcohol consumption and asked the court to leave something hanging over him. The judge imposed a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years.