Stopped car with broken windscreen and defective brakes

When police saw a car with a badly broken windscreen driving in Lurgan they stopped it and discovered other defects.

Philip Gerard Gentle (27), Limefield Rise, Craigavon, was fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months for having a defective tyre on his car on March 1 this year.

Fines of £100 were imposed for a defective front windscreen and a defective braking system.

The court heard police saw the vehicle in William Street and noticed the windscreen was badly cracked.

The front nearside tyre was defective and the braking system was severely compromised.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had applied for a new licence four weeks ago.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said if there was no licence in court she could not impose points.

She added that if the defendant could produce a licence she would reconsider the ban.