Store evacuated after gas leak

Shoppers at the Tesco store in Lurgan were evacuated from the premises following what is thought to have been a gas leak from one of the freezers on Saturday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm.

Customers in the store were told to abandon their shopping trolleys and leave the premises as the incident was dealt with.

One shopper described the scene; “The whole store was evacuated, I just heard the voice over the tannoy saying could all customers please leave their trolleys and exit the store.”

She went on: “I could hear hissing and squealing and a fog formed, one of the freezers had sprung a leak. Staff were outside giving out ice lollies and then the fire brigade arrived.”

“There was no panic or anything, I think people were just more bewildered.”

The shopper who spoke to us didn’t return for her shopping and said: “I’m sure the staff had some time getting the stuff from abandoned trollies back on the shelves.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount.

“We had a maintenance issue with a freezer unit on Saturday afternoon.

“We are grateful to the Fire brigade who helped us undertake a full investigation.”

It understood the store was evacuated as a precaution and customers were not at risk from the leak.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service Time said they had received a call at 4.30pm on Saturday to Tesco, Millennium Way, Lurgan.

Two appliance attended from Lurgan Fire Station,one from Portadown Fire Station and one from Knock Fire Station.

They added: “Firefighters along with an engineer isolated the main valve of a refrigeration unit. Gas readings were carried out by Firefighters.

“The scene was handed over to the onsite manager. The store was evacuated by Tesco staff.

“The Incident was dealt with at 7.48pm.”