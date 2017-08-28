Struck woman while reversing out of parking space

While reversing out of a car parking space at a service station in Lurgan a 54-year-old woman struck a female who suffered an injury.

Diane Patterson, Gilford Road, Lurgan, was charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a female by driving without due care and attention at Parkgate service station on the Avenue Road on January 2 this year.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court last week District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was satisfied that the circumstances did not meet the grievous bodily injury charge.

However, she convicted the defendant of driving without due care and attention.

The judge said that Patterson had been reversing out of a parking space and had collided with the injured party.

She added that it was very unfortunate that the lady in question suffered an injury.

The judge said it was a busy car park and a difficulty manoeuvre but the defendant should have been paying better attention.

The judge fined her £75, ordered her to pay a £15 offender’s levy and imposed three points.