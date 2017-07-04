Suspended jail term for man in £24,000 benefit fraud case

A man was convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, July 4) for claiming £24,083 benefits he was not entitled to.

Maurice Magill (58) of Albert Avenue, Lurgan, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £24,083 while failing to declare a student loan and grant. He was given a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud