Suspended sentence for drug offence

A 23-year-old man who was found with £75 worth of cannabis in his underwear was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Nilton Oliveira, whose address was given as Queen Street, Portadown, at an earlier court, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis resin, on February 23 this year.

The case was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that at 4.28pm police in Park Road, Portadown saw the defendant walking along with another male.

The noticed he was fidgeting with the waistband of his tracksuit bottoms and on seeing police he turned away from them.

When searched 15 grams of cannabis, with a street value of £75, were found in his underwear.

When interviewed Oliveira said that it was cannabis resin and it was for his own personal use.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he quite recently received a combination order of probation and community service at Newry.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant that he was starting to amass a record for criminal matters.

She added that there seemed to be some light at the end of the tunnel, as far as the probation report was concerned, as it said he had ceased all drug use.

But the judge certified the offence so serious there was only one penalty she could impose and sentenced him to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months.