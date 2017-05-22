Suspended terms for drugs offences

A 28-year-old man was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Stephen Megraw, Charles Street, Portadown, admitted three charges of unlawful possession of drugs, cannabis and Diazepam, on October 14 last year.

The court heard a small quantity of drugs was involved and Megraw had a relevant record

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant was going to have to learn that he could not carry on in this fashion.

For each offence she imposed a two month prison sentence but suspended them for 18 months.