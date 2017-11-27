Talented Rebecah is a hit at music awards

A Lurgan musician has reached the top in the Panarts Young Songwriter of the Year but narrowly missed out on a top award to go to Nashville.

Talented singer/songwriter Rebecah was in the final eight of the Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival - beating of hundreds of hopefuls in stiff competition across Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old is already a YouTube success with several of her original songs getting rave reviews.

A former Tannaghmore Primary School and St Michael’s Grammar School pupil, Rebecah also has a number of her own songs from her album ‘At Ease’ on Spotify.

“I have always been writing since I was very young,” said Rebecah, though she said she started working on it seriously when she got a guitar aged 17.

Despite narrowly missing out on winning top prize at the prestigious Panarts Young Song Writer of the Year, Rebecah said it will ‘definitely go down as one of my most memorable’.

She added: “To play as one of the top eight U25 singer-song/writer’s in the country was a win in itself, and the award was more than deserved to Lucy Bell whose voice was just amazing.

“Belfast Nashville Festival always seemed out of reach but here we are. Guess all those mopey songs I wrote paid off.”

Though still very young, Rebecah has a dedicated following and is destined for a career in the music industry.

If you would like to know more about Rebecah and her music, check out her Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/rebecahmcmanusmusic