Talks to get bus service running

Lack of a bus service in the Birches was on the agenda when Upper Bann DUP MLA Sydney Anderson met with representatives from DART Partnership.

The discussion centred around rural transport issues in the Upper Bann constituency, particularly in the Birches.

Mr Anderson said, “In recent weeks I have been liaising with Birches residents who have highlighted to me their disappointment at the lack of public transport provision in the area.

“I have been informed that a regular service bus is unable to travel down some of the roads in the Birches due to the rural roads infrastructure that exists. As such, numerous residents are being left isolated and unable to travel into the town and to access other vital services.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure Chris Hazzard MLA on this issue and in recent days I met with the director of DART Partnership Ian Wilson and the treasurer of the organisation Billy Archer.”

He added, “I believe that the meeting I had with DART Partnership was a productive exercise and I am hopeful that we can collaborate on a number of rural transport issues in the months ahead.

“I am optimistic that through DART we will be able to develop a service for residents in the Birches if there is suitable community buy-in. In the weeks ahead I will continue to liaise with local residents and representatives from DART in an effort to establish a service in the near future.”