Taste of success for food and drink firms

A number of local companies have been shortlisted in a competition to find the best food and drink product in Northern Ireland.

They are MacIvor’s Medium Cider (Annaghmore), Long Meadow Blossom Burst Cider (Portadown), Graham’s Irish Cookies (Dromore) and Abernethy Butter (Dromore).

Dennis Graham and Timothy Graham of Graham's Bakery.

The Belfast City Airport competition, launched in partnership with Food NI and local councils, is offering £30,000 of marketing support to the winner.

The prize includes £20,000 of branding on site at Belfast City Airport and £10,000 of online support through the airport’s digital channels.

Local councils across Northern Ireland judged the entries and put forward their shortlisted products. These are now featured on the airport’s Facebook page and the product image from each council area which receives the most ‘likes’ will progress to the final.

The final will take the form of a tasting session judged by a panel of food and drink experts.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Garath Keating, said, “Our borough, with its Food Heartland pedigree, is home to a fantastic range of talented producers of fine quality fare.

“The standard of entries has been incredibly high, reflective of that magnificent quality and providence.

“I would very much encourage the public to get voting for our local products to help ensure one of them is crowned the region’s best - and with it the opportunity for fabulous support from Belfast City Airport.”