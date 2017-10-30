Taxi driver cleared of sexual assault charge

A Scarva taxi driver has been cleared of sexually assaulting a passenger.

Following a contested hearing at Newry Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 26, Anthony McGrath (52) of Glenloughan Road was acquitted of the sexual assault charge by District Judge King.

Mr McGrath, who was represented at the hearing by Gareth Downey of Arthur J. Downey & Co Solicitors, denied the allegations made against him from the outset.

Speaking on behalf of his client after the hearing, solicitor Gareth Downey commented: “Mr McGrath instructs that he feels fully vindicated and was confident he would be proved innocent.”