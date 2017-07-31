Taxi driver drove through a red light

A taxi driver who took a chance to go through a red light in the early hours of the morning was seen by police.

Brendan McGibbon (59), whose address was given as Castor Bay Road, Lurgan, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign on April 2 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to wear his seat belt he was fined £75.

The court heard that at 2.50am police saw a car which failed to stop at a red light on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown.

When they spoke to the defendant who was driving they noticed he was not wearing his seat belt.

There were no passengers in the taxi at the time, the court was told.

A barrister representing the defendant said there were road works and temporary lights had been set up.

He added that there was no traffic around and his client took a chance to go through the light.